Driver narrowly avoids head-on-crash after overtaking three cars on blind corner

A driver who almost caused a head-on crash after overtaking three cars while approaching a blind corner has been banned for 15 months and fined £180.

On Saturday 4th June 2022, a grey Jaguar was filmed performing a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on the A487 near Llandysul.

The Jaguar overtook three cars on approach to a sharp blind corner, next to a crossroads.

An oncoming car had to slow down to avoid a head-on collision.

Saji Thomas, a 52-year-old from the Liverpool area, was interviewed at Newtown Police Station and admitted the offence dangerous driving.

He appeared in Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 14th September, and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Mr Thomas was disqualified from driving for 15 months and must sit an extended re-test to get their licence back.

They were also made to pay £85 in court costs and a £95 surcharge.