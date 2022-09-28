A paedophile who sexually assaulted a woman when she was a young girl has also been found in possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornographic pictures, a court has heard.

Mark Harrigan, 40, of Cardiff touched his victim on their genitalia when she was around nine years old a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

As a result of the abuse, the victim is said to have needed counselling as an adult and suffered with mental illness.

The court was told the defendant was arrested after the victim reported the matter to police in 2021 and electronic items were seized.

Police found two images of a child, around 14 years old, lying on a bed naked and of another child, also around 14 years old with his penis exposed. The police also say they found images of adults having sex with animals.

Sentencing, Judge David Wynn Morgan said: "There was a significant age difference between you...This was plainly an individual taking advantage on the spur of the moment of a much younger complainant in circumstances which caused significant anxiety at a later stage."

Harrigan, of North Luton Place, Adamsdown, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images but was found guilty of one count of sexual assault following a trial.

In mitigation, Matthew Roberts said his client's offending did not constitute a breach of trust.

He said Harrigan had spent four months in custody on remand but had showed a willingness to work with probation and is capable of being rehabilitated.

Judge Wynn Morgan added: "(The victim) had to relive the experience inflicted upon her at a young age.

"The court may have considered the remote possibility you could avoid an immediate custodial sentence but neither of these considerations apply because you denied the allegation and were found guilty by a jury, obliging the complainant to come to court and give evidence.

"As a result of her giving evidence, the court now knows the effect your behaviour had upon her... Inevitably the sentence is one of immediate custody.

"You took advantage of a very young child and you have inflicted considerable harm upon her, she was vulnerable living in a dysfunctional household in circumstances of almost deprivation."

Harrigan was sentenced to a total of 28 months imprisonment. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.