Article by ITV Wales reporter Cari Davies

Members of Llandaff Cricket Club in Cardiff have been left reeling after their clubhouse was targeted by vandals.

Racist graffiti, including swastikas and derogatory slurs, was left inside and equipment was damaged and stolen.

The cricket club has around 200 members, 90 percent of whom are from a South Asian background.

The club ran 16 teams across men, women and juniors last season and is championed by the England and Wales Cricket board as a big success story.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area.

Those running the club are worried this attack could cause a big set-back, particularly with female participation.

Shabina Khan said: “South Asian women feel unsafe anyway, we got them to come out and now they’re saying they don’t feel safe or they’re not coming to cricket. That was their one doorway or window to meet people and get socially active and it just closes that door on them”.

Shabina and fellow coach Ayesha Rauf made the discovery on Sunday 25th November, the clubhouse hadn’t been used for a few weeks, so it’s unclear when the damage was caused.

'We’ve been violated'

The two women say they’re now too frightened to go back to the clubhouse alone and would be wary of their children using it.

Ayesha said: “We saw it as a safe hub for us and our families. For something like this to happen, it feels as though we’ve been violated in a way and disrespected as well.”

South Wales Police say there will be increased patrols in the area and hate crime officers are reviewing the graffiti.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Action was quickly taken to remove the graffiti and Council officers have made contact with the club to offer their assistance and support in the wake of this completely unacceptable vandalism.

“Cardiff is a modern, multi-cultural city where people of different religions, faiths and cultures live side by side and have done for many, many years and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to contact South Wales Police.”

