An "extremely challenging" rescue mission was launched to rescue a boat which lost both of its engines off the coast of north Wales on Tuesday night.

The forty-foot vessel had attempted to anchor in Llandudno Bay after losing its first engine but the person on board was experiencing difficulties due to the falling tide and rough sea conditions, eventually requiring the assistance of the RNLI.

The RNLI lifeboat then attempted to escort to boat to the safety of Conwy Harbour when it lost its second engine, requiring it to be towed by lifeboat to the safe mooring of the Beacons Jetty.

The rescue was made more challenging with "heavy winds, very fast running spring tides and poor visibility, hampered by heavy driving rain" Credit: Llandudno RNLI

Lifeboat Coxswain Tim James described the rescue mission as "the most technically difficult set of manoeuvres" he had ever had to do.

He said: "This was far from a straightforward rescue and actually proved to be extremely challenging. There were very heavy seas off the Great Orme due to previous days conditions. The wind and tide made the journey difficult, especially for the casualty vessel as the breaking waves were knocking it very badly off course and pushing it all the time towards the rocks off the Orme.

"We then had difficulties getting the casualty safely berthed at Conwy, this was due to a combination of heavy winds, very fast running spring tides and poor visibility, hampered by heavy driving rain. The most technically difficult set of manoeuvres that I have ever had to do to get a casualty safely alongside."