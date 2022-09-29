A drunk man bit a chunk out of a bouncer's hand after he was refused re-entry to a Cardiff bar.

David Vanos, 44, attacked Perry Ponsford at the Boom Battle Bar in the Old Brewery Quarter in Cardiff City Centre on 12 December 2021.

The court heard how Vanos was under the influence of cocaine when he attacked the doorman who was left with severe injuries to the palm of his hand.

He had become angry and aggressive after he was refused entry back into the bar due to his behaviour.

Vanos' aggression was said to have escalated during the evening when the victim placed his hands on his arm in an attempt to calm him down.

This led to Vanos "kicking off" and he was taken to the ground by Mr Ponsford. However during the scuffle the defendant forcefully bit down on Mr Ponsford's hand.

The victim says when he looked down he saw a chunk of flesh missing from his hand. The defendant was restrained until the police arrived and arrested him.

In his interview to police he claimed he was the victim and said he had bitten Mr Ponsford because he "felt under threat".

He later described the incident as "one big alcohol-fuelled f*** up" and said he wished to apologise to the bouncer.

Vanos, of Aldsworth Road, Canton, eventually admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

'A decent man serving the public in work'

The court heard how he was of previous good character apart from an incident of criminal damage in Bristol.

Vanos was unrepresented by a barrister due to ongoing strike action but Judge Niclas Parry said he would not be sending him to prison.

"This was a decent man serving the public in work and did not deserve to come home injured. Biting someone is considered by the court to be the same as using a weapon.

"You offended on licensed premises where there were people about while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine."

The Judge sentenced Vanos to a community order for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days.

