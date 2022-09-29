A retired teacher has died after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault that took place at the weekend. Peter Ormerod, 75, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the incident on Saturday night in Burry Port, near Llanelli. However, five days later, Dyfed Powys Police said Mr Ormerod had sadly died.In a tribute, Mr Ormerod was described by his family as "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend." He was also regarded as a "well respected teacher and member of the community", his loved ones added.Detectives say they have charged 39-year-old Hywel David Williams, of North Clive Street in Grangetown, Cardiff, with Grievous bodily harm . He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court - where he only spoke briefly to confirm his identity before being remanded into custody.

Officers are continuing an appeal for information. Those able to help should contact Dyfed-Powys Police via the 101 telephone number.