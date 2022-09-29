All eyes will soon be on Qatar as Wales play at a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1958.

The men's national team ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 in June to qualify for the tournament.

Rob Page's side will face the USA, Iran and England in Group B.

If they make it through the group stages, they will then face either the runner-up or the winner of Group A - which could be one of Qatar, the Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.

Wales' fixture schedule:

Group stages

Wales v USA , Monday 21 November 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Wales v Iran, Friday 25 November, 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Wales v England, Tuesday 29 November, 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Round of 16

If Wales make it through the group stages, they will face one of four sides in Group A - either Qatar, the Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.

If Wales are the runner-up of Group B, they will play the winner of Group A on Saturday 3 December.

If Wales win Group B, they will play the runner-up of Group A on Sunday 4 December.

Quarter finals, semi finals, third-place play off and final

Beyond the Round of 16 - assuming Wales were to make it this far - it is unknown who they might face.

But the following dates are confirmed:

Quarter finals - Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December

Semi finals - Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December

Third-place play off - Saturday 17 December

Final - Sunday 18 December

