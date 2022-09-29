Explainer
Wales' World Cup fixtures: The full schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
All eyes will soon be on Qatar as Wales play at a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1958.
The men's national team ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 in June to qualify for the tournament.
Rob Page's side will face the USA, Iran and England in Group B.
If they make it through the group stages, they will then face either the runner-up or the winner of Group A - which could be one of Qatar, the Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.
Wales' fixture schedule:
Group stages
Wales v USA , Monday 21 November 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Wales v Iran, Friday 25 November, 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Wales v England, Tuesday 29 November, 2022 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Round of 16
If Wales make it through the group stages, they will face one of four sides in Group A - either Qatar, the Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.
If Wales are the runner-up of Group B, they will play the winner of Group A on Saturday 3 December.
If Wales win Group B, they will play the runner-up of Group A on Sunday 4 December.
Quarter finals, semi finals, third-place play off and final
Beyond the Round of 16 - assuming Wales were to make it this far - it is unknown who they might face.
But the following dates are confirmed:
Quarter finals - Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December
Semi finals - Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December
Third-place play off - Saturday 17 December
Final - Sunday 18 December
