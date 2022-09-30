A heroic dad has given his eight-year-old son a piggyback all the way up one of Britain's highest peaks.

Ruairi Morris, who suffers from a rare progressive muscle-wasting condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, wanted to climb Snowdon.

His condition means he can only walk short distances, so in order for him to achieve his goal Ruairi's dad Tim, 46, carried his son up the 3,500 feet peak in a specialist carrier backpack.

The feat was carried out to raise money for the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

It comes after the father-and-son duo, of Shrewsbury, Shropshire, have taken on previous bike riding activities and hill walks.

Tim said: “It was a privilege to spend this time with Ruairi and to reach the summit together, something that will be impossible as he gets bigger.

"The smile on his face at the summit said it all, I am so proud of him.”

Eight year old Ruairi Morris has taken on many challenges to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Credit: Wales News Service

Ruairi can currently walk with help from his parents but will have to rely on using his wheelchair as he gets older.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at just three-years-old.

Tim said: "We had some friends of Ruairi’s that walked with us who were also raising funds for MDUK and who gave great support and inspiration.

“It was more challenging and took longer than I had anticipated. Luckily, the weather held and the views were spectacular and that spurred us on."

Duchenne is a rare genetic progressive disease which causes muscles to become weaker over time, including the heart and the muscles used to breathe.

Around 100 boys are born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the UK each year and there is currently no cure.

'No mean feat'The Senior Regional Development Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, Julia Smith has said: “We are incredibly grateful for everything the Morris family has done for Muscular Dystrophy UK over the years.

"Climbing Snowdon is no mean feat, and we want to congratulate Tim and Ruari on their amazing achievement.

"Their generous donation will continue to fund our vital research for effective treatments and cures for Duchenne and all muscle-wasting conditions, bringing the day no one is limited by muscle-wasting conditions ever closer.”

Tim and Ruairi have raised over £4,000 following their climb.

