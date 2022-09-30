A man has been jailed for a random attack on a person with Asperger's Syndrome who was on his first solo shopping trip.

Zak De-Gale had consumed cocaine and alcohol prior to headbutting and knocking the young man to the ground.

The attack happened in broad daylight outside a Co-op store in Wrexham in April last year.

His victim had not been shopping alone before and was so traumatised by the incident that he did not leave his home afterwards.

Another person was also knocked to the floor during the attack.

'Charged like a bull'

At Mold Crown Court Judge Nicola Saffman said De-Gale “charged like a bull” at a vulnerable young man and was so intoxicated he could remember nothing.

Judge Saffman said the victim – who was not named in court - was “still suffering from the effects” of the attack.

De-Gale pleaded guilty to assault and affray and, on Friday 30 September, was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

