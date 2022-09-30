A convicted killer has been sent back to jail after threatening his neighbours with a meat cleaver when they laughed after he fell off a deckchair.

Karl Drummond, 47, flew into a rage after tumbling off the chair while sunbathing in the garden of his new home.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he "didn't see the funny side" and brought out two knives after hearing his neighbours' amusement.

Drummond had been freed from a 10-year sentence for the manslaughter of a drug dealer in Newport in 2013. He then moved to Abertridwr, near Caerphilly, which is where the deckchair incident happened.

'An ugly incident'

Prosecutor Nik Strobl described how Drummond "began to rant" and "wave a knife around" after hearing people laugh at his fall.

Mr Strobl explained that a few neighbours tried to calm him down while others called the police.

The court heard how Mr Drummond continued to wave the meat cleaver and "stated that he was going to go crazy".Mr Strobl said: "He said he would happily burn the entire estate down and ‘we would all die together’."

Police arrested Drummond and in court he admitted to affray.

John Pennington, defending Drummond, said: "He’s usually friendly. Alcohol has been an issue."He fell off his deckchair, people laughed but he didn’t see the funny side."

Jailing Drummond for 18 months, Judge Michael Fitton KC told Drummond: “This was an ugly incident.

"You were drunk and you were making threats with knives in both your hands which would have been terrifying for anybody hearing it.

"Your record of previous convictions, which no doubt makes you notorious, would have added to the impact of that."