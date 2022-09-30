A mother has denied the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son who was found dead at home in June 2020.

Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is charged with the manslaughter of Taiwo Abubakar.

The defendant appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 30 September. During the hearing she pleaded not guilty to killing Taiwo between June 1 and 30.

She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person under the age of 16 years.

Abubakar, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was ordered to remain living at a hospital facility in south Wales.

The case was adjourned until December 16, when a directions hearing will be held.

A four-week trial is set to take place from April 18 2023.