The First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it would be "worthwhile" for the Welsh Government to have the same ability as Scotland to set income tax bands.

In an interview with S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le programme, Mr Drakeford said that the "flexibility they have in Scotland is worth having in Wales".His comments come after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a 1% reduction in the basic rate of income tax, and the complete removal of the higher rate of tax for those earning over £150,000.

The pound has tumbled to its lowest ever record against the dollar following the announcement and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has condemned the proposals.

Labour has said it would keep the reduction in basic income tax, but said it would reverse the cut to higher income tax.

Since 2019, the Welsh Government has had the power to vary the rates of income tax paid by people in Wales within bands set by Westminster , but Scotland has the full ability to set its own income tax bands.

This means that Scottish taxpayers do not pay income tax according to the UK rates.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts for the highest paid as "abhorrent."

Ms Sturgeon said: “People are terrified about the cost of living, about their mortgages, about the ability to heat their homes, about the security of their pensions.

“And all of that has come from a UK Government decision to borrow vast amounts of money to give enormous tax cuts to the very richest in our society.

“It is morally abhorrent and economically disastrous. I would call today in all sincerity, if they do nothing else, then the UK Government should reverse the decision to abolish the top rate of tax and at least give some signal of common sense returning to their approach of economic policy.”