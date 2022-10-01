Play Brightcove video

Natalie Ridler from Gorseinon has been crowned ITV Wales' Fundraiser of the Year.

Natalie's three-year-old son, Morgan, was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year. After spending most of 2021 in a hospital, she threw herself into fundraising, raising money for Latch Wales, Noahs Ark Childrens Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Cardiff.

So far, she has raised over £40,000 by holding raffles, taking part in charity walks and selling T-shirts.

Bethan Simmonds, Noah's Ark Charity: "I think I can speak on behalf of Noah's Ark Charity but also Latch and Ronald McDonald House in saying that we're just completely astounded by the amount she has raised but also in what was the most difficult year of her life."

Her mum, Nova: "I'm very proud of her. I think this award is a recognition of what she's been doing in a tragic time in their lives and it gave her a focus. It's a reward for everything that she's been doing."

Natalie, who thought she was doing the school run, was surprised friends and family as she received the award. Credit: ITV Wales

Husband, Matt: "She's amazing. She's the rock of our family and she's kept us all together."

Upon receiving the award, Natalie was brought to tears, saying: "It means that it wasn't all for nothing that he (Morgan) had to go through that. Other people are going to benefit so that means a lot to me.

"We've had a really tough time but we're getting out the other end of it now so this is a nice way to mark the occasion."

When asked what's next for Natalie, she said she'll be doing more fundraising.

"We've got more events planned and getting Morgan back to full health and strength and carrying on with our lives hopefully."

Natalie will join winners from the other ITV regions, for the chance to win Pride of Britain's Fundraiser of the Year.