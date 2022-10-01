Only 10% of train services are running in Wales today because of rail strikes.

The majority of Transport for Wales (TfW) services across the Wales and Borders network are being suspended today due to the on-going national industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) announced two days of strike action will take place today (October 1) and Saturday 8 October, across Network Rail and fifteen train operators.

ASLEF has also announced strike action today and Wednesday 5 October across 12 train operators, while TSSA have announced strike action today at Network Rail and 11 train operators.

TfW have said they are not involved in this industrial action, but as a result of the dispute between unions and Network Rail, TfW will be unable to operate a number of rail services on Network Rail infrastructure today.

In a statement, TfW said there is very limited rail service today, so have advised customers "do not travel by train".

"The only services operating will be on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30.

"No other TfW services across Wales and the Borders network will be able to operate."

TfW also said that no trains will run before 07:00 tomorrow (October 2) – particularly the first services of the day. Services to Cardiff are expected to be busier than usual because of the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Customers are urged to check the TfW website, app, or social media before they travel, particularly for the first services of the day from their station of origin.