Welsh Conservatives turn fire on Labour as troubled conference begins

Welsh Conservatives will hope to shift the focus from the UK party’s troubles and onto their criticism of Welsh Labour as they join members from across the UK at their annual conference.

The party gathering is beginning in Birmingham after an unprecedented week of financial market turmoil which saw the pound slump to an all-time low against the dollar following a hugely controversial reaction to the Chancellor’s tax-cutting plan for the economy.

But senior Welsh Conservatives have sought to defend the Chancellor and Prime Minister and turn their fire on the Welsh Labour Government’s record in order to attack the UK Labour Party.

Writing in the Express, the leader of the Welsh Tories, Andrew RT Davies, warned readers of the newspaper outside Wales that “If Labour gain power, and if Keir Starmer enters 10 Downing Street we will see lower wages, longer waiting lists, worse education outcomes and higher taxes. We’ll see Labour’s choking of opportunity spread across our great Union.”

His article goes on to say that despite Keir Starmer’s very public rejection of any kind of partnership working with the SNP at Labour’s conference last week, Labour in Wales has reached agreement with nationalist politicians.

Mr Davies writes that “yes, despite the rhetoric at Labour conference, Labour will get into bed with the Scottish nationalists, just like they have with the nationalists in Wales.

“Let Labour’s historic, systematic mismanagement of Wales be a stark warning to people across the UK: The cost of Labour is enormous. Just look at Wales.”

Meanwhile the Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland has continued to defend the UK Government’s actions, blaming global issues for market turbulence.

“We have seen weakness in the pound, the yen, the euro against the dollar over the past few months. I don’t think it would be fair to say that Friday was the sole cause of the turbulence,” he told the BBC.

“There has been turbulence, I am not denying that, but what I am seeing is, as we look more carefully at this package, there is that commitment to bring in the tax yields that we need to pay for our public services and our public spending commitments, but at the same time signal that this country needs to grow the economy to pay for our public services in the future. I make no apology for that.”

Sir Robert Buckland will be speaking to the conference in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon followed by a panel discussion involving Andrew RT Davies.