The Wizz Air Cardiff Half Marathon returns to the Welsh capital today, reclaiming its traditional autumn date for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 25,000 spaces sold.

The race, which started at 10am outside Cardiff Castle, takes runners on a 13-mile route past Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums, then to Penarth Marina, before crossing the barrage and heading to Cardiff Bay past the Norwegian Church and Wales Millennium Centre. A loop of Roath Park lake is completed before the grandstand finish in Cardiff’s beautiful civic centre.

The theme this year is #EinDinas - which translates to 'Our City' - and aims to be a celebration of Wales and Cardiff, giving those taking part from overseas and across the UK a warm, Welsh welcome.

This year, the Cardiff Half Marathon is on track to generate its £20 millionth pound in fundraising at the 19th edition of the event.

Race organisers have urged the public to get behind the event to help it reach this milestone. Over £3 million is raised each year via partnerships with over 90 charities.

Road closures are in place across the city today (October 2) for the Half Marathon.

These closures include: Bute Street, Wellington Street, Sloper Road, Windsor Road, Tyndall Street, Richmond Road, Albany Road, Ninian Road, Lake Road East, Lake Road West, Fairoak Road and Cathays Terrace will be fully or partially closed for the race.

North Road is closed between 6am and 10.45am and Castle Street will be closed between 4am and midday. In the Vale of Glamorgan, Penarth Road is closed, streets around Penarth Marina and the routes towards Cardiff Barrage are also closed.

Transport for Wales (TfW) have said that services to Cardiff are expected to be busier than usual today because of the Cardiff Half Marathon, so have advised customers to plan their journey and check before you travel.