An investigation has been launched after the discovery of a 'significant quantity' of what is believed to be cocaine was found washed up on a beach in Wales.

A man, who does not wish to be named, was taking a walk along Tan-y-Bwlch beach yesterday morning (October 1) when he came across around 30 washed up black bags. He said he saw something on the sand but at first could not tell what it was. As he got closer, he found around 30 black bags all tied together with rope, interspersed with empty plastic jugs, seemingly to keep the cargo afloat in the water.

Police were called to the beach and the walker said he saw what looked like a white powder inside one of the bags when it was cut open. The bags, he suspects, were full of packages of cocaine.

“I was out for my early morning walk when I saw something on the beach,” said the walker.

“I was intrigued and walked up to it and knew what it was almost straight away. An old lady called the police and they came around half an hour later. They cut open a bag and it looked like pure cocaine. They dragged it off the beach and took it away.”Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests had been made and the precise quantity was yet to be established. They also thanked those who found the packages and their sensible actions in reporting the matter immediately.

A spokeswoman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend.

"Inquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms.

"The precise quantity is still being established and at this time no-one has been arrested in relation to this matter."