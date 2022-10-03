Cardiff Rugby says it is investigating what is alleged as "appalling" behaviour by some players at a city pub on Saturday evening.

The Welsh capital side had played on Friday night, when they were beaten 31-18 by South African side Lions at Cardiff Arms Park.

On the following evening, some of players went on a team social and it is the alleged behaviour of some of them at The Grange on Penarth Road, Grangetown, which has led to an internal inquiry following claims of "shameful" conduct.

Cardiff Rugby is set to meet with the pub's management on Monday morning. They say appropriate action will be taken if the allegations are confirmed.

A statement from the club issued on Sunday said: "Cardiff Rugby are aware of an alleged incident that took place in a city centre pub on Saturday evening.

"The club have made contact with the pub in question and a meeting will be held on Monday, October 3 with Cardiff Rugby representatives and the pub’s management in attendance to ascertain the full facts.

"Cardiff Rugby does not condone the alleged behaviour and the appropriate action will be taken should the allegations be confirmed. No further comments will be made at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...