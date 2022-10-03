The death of a man in police custody is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson for the IOPC said James Barnes, 45, was stopped by South Wales Police officers on suspicion of drugs offences in Treforest at around 8pm on September 20.

Mr Barnes and the vehicle he was travelling in were searched before he was initially taken to Pontypridd police station where a strip-search was carried out.

Mr Barnes was arrested for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs but not charged with any offence.

The IOPC said it had established that Mr Barnes was then transported to custody at Merthyr Bridewell police station, in Merthyr Tydfil, where his detention was authorised at around 10.30pm. Mr Barnes was placed on regular welfare checks.

At about 4.30am the next day, custody staff noticed he became unwell in his cell, commenced first aid and called an ambulance shortly afterwards. Paramedics pronounced Mr Barnes dead at the custody suite at around 6.30am on Wednesday 21 September. South Wales Police notified the IOPC of the death that same morning.

Investigators attended the police post incident procedure at Merthyr Bridewell where initial accounts from officers and staff were gathered.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the custody suite and police body-worn video footage.

IOPC Director for Wales, Catrin Evans said: “We have met with Mr Barnes’s family to express our sympathies for their loss and to explain how our investigation will progress.

"Where someone has sadly died while in police custody, it is important that we carefully and impartially investigate all the circumstances.

"We are examining whether the search, arrest and detention of Mr Barnes were carried out in line with the relevant local force and national policy and procedures, and whether the level of care provided to him while in custody was appropriate.”

South Wales Police have issued this statement : " The death of James Barnes while in police custody is a tragedy and we will continue to offer our deepest condolences to his family.“We immediately referred the circumstances surrounding his death to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have decided to carry out an independent investigation into whether the search, arrest and detention of Mr Barnes were carried out in line with the relevant local force and national policy and procedures, and whether the level of care provided to him while in custody was appropriate.“South Wales Police is fully co-operating with the IOPC investigation and are providing them with all of the information and material they have requested.“We acknowledge the impact of the death may have on Mr Barnes’ local community and we welcome the independent oversight to help us establish the full picture of what took place.”