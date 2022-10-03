Play Brightcove video

James Linney smashed a world record when he ran for 13 miles with a tennis ball balanced on a racket

A runner hopes to have set a new world record after balancing a tennis ball on a racket through the entirety of the Cardiff Half Marathon.

James Linney, from Penarth, ran the 13.1 miles for the cancer charity Velindre. Around 25,000 people took part in the event in Wales' capital on Sunday.

James was raising money for former members of the Penarth Lawn Tennis Club, where he plays, who have died from the disease.

With racquet in hand, James crossed the line in 1:46.

James Linney told ITV Wales the atmosphere at the Cardiff Half was "amazing."

It's the fourth time he's taken part in the Cardiff Half and he told ITV Wales the atmosphere was great.

"I wanted to help out and I came up with the idea of running and tennis, my two sporting passions", James said.

"It was so hard but it was amazing, there was amazing support everywhere.

"I didn't drop the ball once so I was happy with that.

"I was allowed to drop it, but I would've had to go back to the start... my legs were starting to hurt towards the end so it was pretty tough."

The theme for this year's marathon was #EinDinas - which translates to 'Our City' - and aims to be a celebration of Wales and Cardiff.

The event has raised around £2.3 million for good causes.

