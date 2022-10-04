A baby has been taken into care after a video has emerged on social media showing it being given a vodka shot by a woman.

North Wales Police has now launched an investigation and say social services have safeguarded the child.

The relationship between the woman and child has not yet been revealed.

In a post on social media, the force's Wrexham Town unit said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to involve a small child being administered alcohol by an adult.

"Please be assured that we are currently working alongside Social Services and have safeguarded the child. We continue to investigate the matter and have no further concerns for the child.

"We would like to thank members of the public for reporting their concerns to us and for your support in this investigation."