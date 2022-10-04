The force is clearly strong with a couple in Pontypridd who have been able to marry in a Star Wars themed wedding.

But luckily for Tina and Kevin Rankin, they didn't have to go back to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away to tie the knot.

Instead they were able to pop to St Catherine's Church in Pontypridd and renew their wedding vows with Reverend Charlotte Ruston.

Tina and Kevin said they wanted to have a Star Wars themed wedding in a church, which Reverend Charlotte agreed to on the condition that she could dress as villain Kylo Ren from Episode VII, The Force Awakens.

"Kylo Ren" AKA Rev Charlotte Ruston marrying Tina and Kevin Rankin. Credit: Church in Wales

Rev Charlotte said, “Being a massive Star Wars fan myself, there was never any danger of me saying no this wedding.

"Tina and Kev were married almost 20 years ago in a registry office, and they especially wanted God’s blessing upon their marriage, which I was delighted to give.

"The whole day was full of fun and laughter. When Jesus talked about the fullness of life, I think that he was referring to days like this.

“Even though we had fun and suspended reality to live in the Star Wars world for a short while, Jesus was at the centre of it all – just as he should be.”

Stormtroopers were on hand to keep guard at the ceremony. Credit: Church in Wales

Kevin is a member of the UK Garrison of the 501 Legion, an international Star Wars fan organisation.

The members of the group describe themselves as ‘Bad Guys Doing Good’ and dress as the bad guys from the Galactic Empire to raise funds for charity.

The Garrison form a huge part of Tina and Kevin’s lives, and they wanted to include them in their wedding blessing.

lt's not everyday that a Wookie is a guest at your wedding. Credit: Church in Wales

Tina said: “We are thankful for everyone at St Catherine’s for helping us renew our wedding vows in a style which reflected not only our faith, but also our personalities and hobbies as well.

“The whole day was full of joy and merriment. It was definitely a day no one will forget. We feel really blessed.”

Clearly a day full of New Hope, one which the happy couple were Masters of!