Fire crews have tackled a fire at a quarry in Flintshire, after reports of a number of explosions heard in the area.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said that four fire engines, ladders and a high-volume pump were used to deal with the incident at Pant Quarry in Halkyn, Flintshire, last night (October 4).

Local residents, posting on social media, said they hard a "massive" explosion. Houses reportedly shook and a large emergency services response was seen in the area.

The fire service posted a statement on Twitter yesterday, saying: " Fire officers are currently in attendance at an ongoing fire at Pant Quarry in Halkyn, Flintshire. Four fire engines, ladders and a high-volume pump are being used to tackle the blaze. Further updates will be provided in due course."

There are currently no further details on what caused the fire and any damage to the site, but an update is expected later.