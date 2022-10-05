A man has been arrested after racist insults were allegedly daubed on a Cardiff memorial to a woman who died in police custody in Iran.

The incident, which took place on the Millennium Walk, near the Principality Stadium, has led officers to step up patrols in the area.

Cardiff-based artist, Sahar Saki, created the artwork to pay tribute to Mahsa Amini, who died in custody earlier this month after being arrested by morality police in Tehran.

She had been accused of violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair and her death sparked protests across Iran.

Police launched an investigation after racist slurs were discovered on the artwork, following a solidarity march which was held in Cardiff on Saturday.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Following damage to a mural on the Millennium Walk, Cardiff, a 48-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and is in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station."