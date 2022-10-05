The most popular baby names in Wales for 2021 have been revealed.

Olivia was ranked as the most popular baby girl's name for a sixth successive year, according to the Office for National Statistics. Amelia and Isla also proved popular, ranking second and third consecutively.

Noah was the most popular baby boy's name in Wales for the second year in a row. Oliver came in second place, while Arthur came in third.

Baby names of Welsh origin also featured among the most popular in Wales in 2021; Alys, Ffion, Seren and Eira were among the top 50 for girls.

Meanwhile, Arthur, Osian, Dylan and Elis were among the top 30 for boys. Osian was ranked as the highest baby boy's name of Welsh origin.

Noah and Olivia were ranked as the most popular baby boy's and girl's name for Wales in 2021. Credit: PA

The top 10 most popular baby girl's names in Wales for 2021:

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Isla

4. Freya

5. Ivy

5. Rosie

7. Ava

8. Grace

9. Lily

10. Evie

The top 10 most popular baby boy's names in Wales for 2021:

1. Noah

2. Oliver

3. Arthur

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Charlie

7. Archie

8. George

9. Jack

10. Oscar

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018.

"Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with ten or fewer boys being named.

"Girls' names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018."