Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man died in hospital following reports of an attack.

Police were called to the scene of an incident on Precinct Way, Buckley at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

The man was treated by paramedics but later died in hospital.

North Wales Police said a man from the Buckley area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman, also from the Buckley area, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are being held in police custody.

Appeal for information

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community. However, an increased police presence will be seen in the area today whilst we conduct further investigations.

"Anyone with any information that can help us should contact us via our online webchat facility or on 101 quoting reference B151202."