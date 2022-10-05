A collision on the M4 motorway has led to severe delays and traffic queues of more than 10 miles.

The accident happened just before 7am on Wednesday morning, between J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and J23 M48.

Congestion has been reported tailing back to Junction 29, the M48 Slip road and the A4810 to Tesco Distribution Centre Eastbound.

Emergency services have attended the scene and confirmed two vehicles were involved.

Gwent Police said that nobody has been hurt in the incident.

Traffic on the roads is expected to be busier than usual today due to rail strikes. The majority of train services across the Wales and Borders network will not run on October 5, 6, 7 and 8.