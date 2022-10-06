The driver of a non-emergency ambulance which was involved in a fatal crash has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by careless driving of a patient he was carrying.

Emrys Roberts, 61, had been at the wheel of the vehicle when it was involved in a collision with a council lorry in Dolgellau on April 8, 2021.

An inquest opening heard that Janet Elizabeth Winspear, who had been on her way to Dolgellau Hospital, suffered chest injuries and died following the crash on the A470.

Emrys Roberts, of Llys Adda, Bangor, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 6) where he denied the charge.

He will reappear before Caernarfon Crown Court on November 7, and was granted unconditional bail until then.

An inquest opening in April found that Mrs Winspear, aged 76, who was originally from Surrey, had died of traumatic chest trauma.

A full inquest is expected to be held at a later date.