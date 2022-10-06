The family of a man whose death has prompted a murder investigation have paid tribute to him.

Steven Wilkinson, 23, died in hospital after being found at the scene of an alleged attack on Precinct Way, Buckley at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 4.

A man from the Buckley area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released without charge.

Mr Wilkinson's family said his death had left a "hole in our hearts."

In a tribute, his family said: "Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him."

The tribute continued: "He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.

"As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time."

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact North Wales Police, either via the live webchat facility online or on 101, quoting reference B151202.