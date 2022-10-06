A man from Cardiff has been jailed for raping two teenage girls thirty years ago.

Paul Abraham, 66, raped two girls and indecently assaulted one of them in the early 1990s.

He had denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury following a trial in August.

South Wales Police began an investigation when one of the victims contacted them in November 2019. Police said Abraham had "believed he would never face justice."

The officer in the case, Detective Constable Chris Andrews, said: "Paul Abraham believed that he would never face justice for his abuse of two young and vulnerable victims.

"I would like to commend the courage of the victims in this case who have had to live under the shadow of these offences for almost 30 years."

Abraham was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court. He will serve a minimum of 12 years before he is eligible for parole.