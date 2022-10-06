Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a "serious, life-changing" head injury at the Liam Gallagher concert in Cardiff Bay.

South Wales Police said the 34-year-old man was assaulted sometime between 9:30pm and 10pm at the open air-gig, which took place on Thursday, 15 September.

Officers are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers need to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or may have video / mobile phone footage of what has taken place.

"Please call us on 101 or go to: https://orlo.uk/qQYQm. Give reference 2200321550."