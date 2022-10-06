A noodle bar that was destroyed in a fire three years ago has been shortlisted for a restaurant of the year award.

Noodle One first opened in 2007 and was one of the most popular places to eat in Bangor. However, on December 17, 2019, it was destroyed in a blaze which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The building was then held up with scaffolding for over a year until it was eventually demolished in 2021.But that has not stopped it from being nominated at this year's Welsh Restaurant Awards.

The noodle bar, which served Japanese, Thai, and Indonesian dishes, is one of ten establishments on the shortlist for Thai Restaurant of the Year - and the only one from north Wales, despite having been closed for the best part of three years.

Noodle One, at the top of the High Street in Bangor, was destroyed in a fire, along with Morgan's clothes shop. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Awards organiser Creative Oceanic say the winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in Cardiff this month, with tickets for the event now on sale.

There are over 30 categories at the awards, ranging Fish and Chip Shop of the Year to Lebanese Restaurant of the Year.The finalists represent "the gold standard" of restaurants in Wales and stand out in part due to their "lively atmosphere", according to the organisers.

It remains unclear how Noodle One - a restaurant that no longer exists - has been nominated at this year's awards.A spokesperson for The Welsh Restaurant Awards said: “These awards aim to recognise the food experience as well as service excellence, ambience, quality and variety of choices that the restaurants in Wales have to offer. These finalists represent the gold standard, whose lively atmosphere and fantastic skill have made them stand out among the rest.“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our guests and celebrating the winners with them.”

The organisers of the Welsh Restaurant Awards have been approached for comment.