Police are conducting speed checks on a road in north Wales after reports of anti-social driving and speeding.

A number of drivers have been attempting the "100mph speed challenge" between road landmarks on the Llan-y-Pwll link road in Wrexham.

North Wales Police have identified it as an area of concern.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have increased the number of checks being carried out following several complaints by local residents.

Whilst the majority of motorists were driving within the 70mph speed limit, some have been caught exceeding the limit.

Intentional racing on the motorway could lead to disqualification or imprisonment. Credit: North Wales Police

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are continuing to monitor the area closely with regular patrols. Speeding is an issue that concerns many residents and one that we take extremely seriously. Those who choose to ignore the speed limits can expect to be prosecuted for their actions.

"I want to stress that people are killed and seriously injured as a result of unnecessary speed, so this is quite rightly, a priority for us.

"The 100mph challenge that we have been made aware of is a real concern. Nobody needs to be reminded that speeding can have devastating consequences. This is a warning to those who are taking part in this challenge: don’t be complacent, there is no excuse for breaking the laws of the road."

In addition, the officer said that intentional racing on the motorway could lead to a prosecution for dangerous driving, including disqualification or imprisonment.

"We’ll continue to work closely with our local policing colleagues and our partners and I would encourage the public to continue to report any issues or concerns to so that we can plan our traffic operations accordingly and make the best use of our available officers.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points. You could also be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within three years.