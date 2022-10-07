A Welsh council has voted in favour of abolishing the Prince of Wales title.

Gwynedd council voted by 46 to 4 in favour of the motion proposed by Plaid Cymru councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, describing the title as an "archaic oppressive tradition."

Despite the move by the north Wales council, it does not have the authority to officially abolish the title.

Last month, in his first speech as monarch, King Charles III named his eldest son William as the new Prince of Wales.

The title is seen as controversial by some, who say the last true native Prince of Wales died in the Middle Ages.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, visited the country on September 10 for the first time since their titles were announced Credit: PA

In 1969, a young Prince Charles' investiture at Caernafon Castle was met with significant protests.

Groups such as Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru and the Free Wales Army were vocal in their opposition to the title and a bomb plot coordinated by a Welsh paramilitary group was also foiled.

Mr ap Elwyn, who represents Bowydd and Rhiw, said he wanted "relevant authorities to consult formally with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished or not".

The councillor added: "Wales today is a modern, democratic country, with a Senedd making progress, giving the people of Wales a voice and a platform to drive change and develop the nation.

King Charles III's investiture as Prince of Wales took place in Caernarfon in 1969 but was marred by protests. Credit: PA

"This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries. It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country."

Just last week, it emerged that the new Prince of Wales had no plans for a formal investiture ceremony.

Although there is opposition to the title in Wales, a recent YouGov poll conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University shows major support for the new Prince of Wales.

66% of those surveyed support the title being given to Prince William and 74% of respondents believe he will do a good job.

Along with his opposition to the title of Prince of Wales, Mr ap Elwyn also voiced his concerns over the amount of public money dedicated to the royal family.

He said: "It makes no sense, in my view, that so much public money is used to sustain the royal family, including the Prince of Wales role, given the cost of living crisis that our people are suffering up and down the country."

In his motion he called for the council to "express its opposition to the continuation of the title". He also asked the council to oppose any investiture of the prince in Gwynedd or elsewhere in Wales.

On the eve of King Charles' first official visit to Wales, a petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for Wales had gathered more than 25,000 signatures. It currently has more than 37,000 signatures.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said there should be "no rush" to plan an investiture ceremony.

Plaid leader Adam Price said there should be a "public debate" on the title.

"It is Plaid Cymru’s long held view that it should be the people’s democratic right to have a final say on this matter in an independent Wales," he said.