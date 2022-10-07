A man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old who died on Tuesday (4 October) evening.

Steven Wilkinson was taken to hospital after being found at the scene of an alleged attack on Precinct Way in Buckley, Flintshire, at around 10:30pm.

Despite receiving medical care, Mr Wilkinson was later declared dead.

North Wales Police Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: "This evening [Friday 7 October], Jamie Scott Mitchell (24), from Buckley has been charged with the murder of Steven Wilkinson.

"He will appear before Magistrates in Mold tomorrow morning.

"Our thoughts remain with Steven’s family and friends at this difficult time."

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released without charge.

Following his death, Steven's family released the following tribute: "Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him.

"He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.

"As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time."