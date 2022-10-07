Police are investigating the disappearance of ten sheep from a field in Deeside after one was found slaughtered and another shot with a crossbow.

Officers are concerned the flock may have been stolen to slaughter for the purposes of human consumption, with a warning to anyone who is offered cheap meat not to accept it.

One of the sheep was found dead in nearby wasteland shortly after 6pm on Wednesday (October 5). Another was found injured having been shot with a crossbow bolt, and is now being treated by a vet.

The other eight sheep are currently still missing.

'Unsafe to consume'

PC Dave Allen of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “I am appealing to anybody who has information, or anybody who may have witnessed this incident to contact officers.

“I am also appealing to anybody who is offered cheap meat not to accept it and report it to us as soon as possible.

“Any meat that is suitable for human consumption needs to have followed rigorous meat processing rules and regulations and anything that has not complied with the regulations is unsafe to consume.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or via the North Wales Police website, using reference B151550.

