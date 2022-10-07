A Conservative politician was "left in shock" after being spat on over a cigarette, a court has heard.

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis was spat on on his chest and chin after refusing to give the man a cigarette.

Kenny Defelice, 44, was handed a 12-month community order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 7) after admitting the assault.

The incident happened at London Paddington station during the morning on September 24 2021.

Prosecutor David Roberts said the Tory MP was left “in shock”, but he did not want to make a victim impact statement.

The Tory MP was on the phone to his daughter when the incident happened. Credit: PA

Mr Wallis said his attacker “became angry” when he refused to give him a cigarette while he was on the phone to his daughter.

The court heard that after spitting on the MP, Defelice was held by police officers, who he tried to head butt while claiming he had Covid-19. He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Upon sentencing, District Judge Louisa Cieciora said: “This was an absolutely appalling offence. You spat on somebody because they wouldn’t give you a cigarette in what you considered to be a timely manner.

“I find you did that because it is one of the most disgusting things people can do and you knew that. You did it to try to denigrate him, possibly humiliate him.”

Defending Defelice, Charles Austin-Groome said his client was an alcoholic and drug addict who had just been released from hospital at the time of the assault, which he described as “a fairly brief incident, albeit a disgraceful one, one that Mr Defelice bitterly regrets”.

As well as a 12-month community order, Defelice from Harlesden in north-west London, was given a 20-day rehabilitation requirement, during which he cannot enter Paddington station. He must also pay Mr Wallis £200 in compensation.