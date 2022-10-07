The Secretary of State for Wales has said he would like to see St David's Day made into a bank holiday in place of May Day.

In an interview with S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le programme, Sir Robert Buckland acknowledged that there may be issues with having too many bank holidays throughout the year.

Mr Buckland said he had "always been very sympathetic" to the idea of a bank holiday on St Davids Day.

But he added: "I think however we have got to be careful about having a plethora of too many bank holidays."

"My personal view would be get rid of May Day and have St David's Day as our bank holiday and it would be a nice quid pro quo.

"But that's not necessarily a matter for me to determine ultimately, it would be for others to decide."

The Conservative MP, who is originally from Llanelli, became Welsh Secretary in the final stages of Boris Johnson's premiership and has retained his position in Liz Truss's cabinet.

May Day, also known as International Worker's Day, has been a bank holiday in the UK since 1978.

Back in 2000, the then National Assembly for Wales voted unanimously in favour of a St David’s Day bank holiday but the UK Government refused.

St Andrew's Day is an annual bank holiday in Scotland, as is St Patrick's Day in Northern Ireland.