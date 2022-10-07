Play Brightcove video

Fans react as Wales women make it to World Cup play-off final

Wales women are through to a historic World Cup play-off final against Switzerland thanks to an extra-time goal from Jess Fishlock.

Wales beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 in the play-off semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night (October 6).

Despite having four goals disallowed for being offside, it was Wales' most-capped footballer, Jess Fishlock, who ensured the team did not leave empty-handed by scoring in extra time.

Her winning goal sent the record crowd of 15,000 fans wild.

Wales will travel to Zurich to face Switzerland next Tuesday (October 11) as they bid to reach a first major finals. Credit: PA

Gemma Grainger's side, who have never reached the play-off stages of a major tournament before now, will play Switzerland in Zurich on Tuesday (October 11).

The Swiss hosts are ranked 21st in the world compared to Wales, who are 30th.

If Wales win, they may still have one more game to get through to reach next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as only two of the three play-off final winners will secure automatic qualification.