A child has suffered 'serious injuries' and has been taken to hospital in an Air Ambulance after being involved in a car crash.

The collision in a white Skoda car happened on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock at around 6.50pm on Friday 7 October.

Dyfed-Powys Police says the child has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and is in a stable condition.

The force is asking anyone with information to come forward. You can either contact them online or by calling 101.