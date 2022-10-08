Child suffers 'serious injuries' after crash in Pembroke Dock taken to hospital via Air Ambulance
A child has suffered 'serious injuries' and has been taken to hospital in an Air Ambulance after being involved in a car crash.
The collision in a white Skoda car happened on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock at around 6.50pm on Friday 7 October.
Dyfed-Powys Police says the child has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and is in a stable condition.
The force is asking anyone with information to come forward. You can either contact them online or by calling 101.