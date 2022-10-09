There are concerns that a second Air Ambulance site could close as part of plans to change the way the service operates in North Wales.

ITV Cymru Wales understands that the Dinas Dinlle site in Caernarfon could shut along with the Welshpool base and be replaced with a single facility at a former North Wales Police helicopter site in Denbigshire.

There are currently four air ambulances bases in Wales: Cardiff, Llanelli, Welshpool and Caernarfon.

Those opposing the plans say they fear people in rural areas will lose out on a vital lifeline if the changes go ahead.

Andy O'Regan is a campaigner trying to ensure the site is kept open.

He started an online petition to save the Caernafon base which currently has almost 3,000 signatures.

He says with road networks in North Wales being particularly challenging, the Air Ambulance provides a vital option to save lives if road vehicles cannot reach accidents in good enough time.

Mr O'Regan says if the number of bases are reduced, this life saving treatment from the Air Ambulance could be put at risk.

Play Brightcove video

However a spokesperson from the Wales Air Ambulance charity has said no decisions have yet been made.

Options for the service though are being looked at, and the charity says analysis has been conducted by NHS medical partners.

This has found that over 500 more lifesaving missions across Wales could be reached every year under a reconfiguration of base locations and medical shift patterns.

It says at present, Wales Air Ambulance meets 72% of the total demand for its service and that could rise to 88% under changes.

It also says further analysis is needed on the location of the base in North Wales. Proposals are in place to move the Welshpool crews (including aircraft and rapid response vehicles) and co-locate them with the North Wales operation.

That would mean two helicopters, two crews, one location.

Dr Sue Barnes, the Charity’s Chief Executive, said: “It’s important to remember that we go to the patient, the patient doesn’t come to us. There is strong evidence that says the whole of North Wales and Powys, as well as every other part of Wales, will benefit from the proposed changes.

“Our aim is always to make the best use of our donations by attending even more people in need. People have trusted us in the past and we’ve delivered. Whatever we decide to do moving forward, we really hope that people trust us once more.”

She added: “The air ambulance in Wales is 21-years-old and has evolved significantly. Our focus has moved from getting patients to the nearest hospital to getting our advanced medics to the patient.

"We now operate via road as well as air. This is vital when aircraft are grounded for technical reasons or when flying conditions are poor. Current locations mean that patients in north and mid Wales suffer from a lack of this alternative provision as a result of poor road access – unlike their counterparts in south Wales.”

“Also, our current aviation contract is up for renewal, presenting us with a once-in-a-decade opportunity to look at our current service provision. Any service enhancements identified would need to be included as a part of the contract with the successful bidder.”

“Due to the current increase in the cost of goods and services, we are expecting an increase in aviation costs, so it’s more important than ever that we are using public donations in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity currently needs to raise £8 million a year to fund the helicopters and rapid response vehicles.

It says it has set up a frequently asked questions page to answer any concerns over proposals on its website.