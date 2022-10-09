Wales will play Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia in Group D of Euro 2024, Uefa have announced.

Rob Page's side is currently preparing for its World Cup campaign in Qatar next month. However qualifying for the Euros will take place between March and November 2023.

Euro 2024 will be taking place in Germany.

During Euro 2020, Wales reached the knock-out stages, going out of the competition to Denmark after losing 4-0.

They made history four years earlier in Euro 2016, when Chris Coleman's side reached the semi-finals, losing 2-0 to Portugal.

Wales celebrating after securing their place in the World Cup finals earlier this year. Credit: PA Images

There are ten groups in the group stages, with England having been drawn in the same group as Euro 2020 champions, Italy.

The winners of each group and the runners-up will automatically qualify for the finals with the remaining three places decided by the play offs which are taking place in March 2024.

The 53 nations involved in the qualifying draw are seeded based on the overall rankings of the latest UEFA Nations League tournament after the completion of the group stages.

Russia are not included in the competition as they remain under suspension due to the war in Ukraine.