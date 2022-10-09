Wales have started their World Cup campaign with a 18-15 win against Scotland.

The side secured victory after being awarded a penalty, converted by replacement scrum-half, Keira Bevan in the 84th minute in Whangarei.

Megan Gaffney powered over to pull the Scots level on 78 minutes but Helen Nelson missed her conversion attempt as the clock went red.

From the restart Wales moved within range of the Scotland line, Wales earning a penalty which Bevan coolly slotted from 25 metres.

Wales had dominated the game throughout, having led from the sixth minute until two minutes before the final whistle.

The Welsh side had looked set to coast to victory after Alisha Butchers' early try, which was bolstered by a conversion then a penalty by Elinor Snowsill.

After a while, Scotland did manage to find some possession and composure.

Lana Skeldon crossed the line to halve the deficit for Scotland, but a further Welsh try from Kayleigh Powell made the score 15-5.

Scotland capitalised when Cara Hope was sin-binned on 67, with Gaffney powering over to haul back within five points, then crossing again to cue up the dramatic finale.

The match had been seen as a must win for both sides, with New Zealand and Australia favourites to move from Pool A.

However if Wales don't secure points in their next two matches, there is a chance to move into the knockout stages for the two best third-place teams.

You can re-watch Wales v Scotland on the ITV Hub.

Wales' next game is against New Zealand on Sunday 16th October at the Waitakere Stadium, Auckland which will be broadcast live on ITV and S4C.