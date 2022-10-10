A48 closed in both directions outside Cardiff following crash

The A48 has been closed in both directions following a crash this morning (October 10).

Police confirmed the incident occurred on the A48, west of Bonvilston and involved two lorries and a car. The road remains closed while vehicles are recovered.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "We were called just before 11.00am to a report of the road traffic collision on the A48 west of Bonvilston involving two lorries and a car.

"Three people have suffered minor injuries and will attend the University Hospital of Wales.

"The road is closed while vehicles are recovered.

"Motorists are advised to take alternative routes."