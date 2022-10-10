A primary school in Pembrokeshire has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

The local council said all children and staff are safe after being evacuated from Manorbier Church in Wales VC School in Tenby.

In a statement, Pembrokeshire County Council said: "Pembrokeshire County Council is aware of a fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and can confirm that all children and staff are safe.

Fire crews were called to the school this morning (October 10). Credit: Media Wales

"Parents and carers are asked to please collect learners from Buttyland Caravan Park using the Norchard Lane route as the usual route to the school is currently closed...

“Following the fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School today, continuity arrangements are being progressed and all children will undertake online learning tomorrow.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from crews from Tenby, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to reports of a roof fire at the school at 11:15am.

It said the property has been evacuated and crews are currently still in attendance with the incident ongoing.