A 'dangerous' drugged driver who didn't have a driving licence crashed into a car, injuring a four-year-old boy and his family.

Michael Stanley, 33, had been driving at up to 90mph on a rural road with a 60mph limit when he overtook one vehicle on a bend and collided with an oncoming car.Stanley, of Geufron House, Corbett Square, Tywyn, who didn't have a driving licence, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the incident.A judge at Caernarfon Crown Court jailed him for two years.

Prosecutor, Maria Masselis, told the court that Scott Empson and his partner Lyndsey Cooper had gone with their two sons to the Cae Du campsite, between Fairbourne and Tywyn on the August bank holiday weekend last year. They were driving their white BMW car on the A493 at about 8.45pm.Witness Dave Elkins, in a Morrisons van, was driving in the opposite direction towards them when a blue Vauxhall Grandland SUV over took him. Mr Elkins estimated the driver of the Grandland was travelling at up to 90mph, the court heard.Stanley, in the Grandland with two passengers, completed the overtake but crossed into the path of the oncoming BMW. Stanley lost control because of his speed and hit the BMW head on.He continued in his SUV along the road before overturning and coming to rest upside down. All three men were able to get out.Scott Empson, in the BMW, managed to kick open his door and got his two children out. Both children were "shocked and crying" but were placed in their child seats at the side of the road.The Morrisons van driver pushed his "SOS" button which alerted police to come to the scene. The prosecutor said a nurse had been staying at a campsite and saw the collision. She arrived and gave first aid.The court heard Stanley told one of his passengers to take the blame because he was worried his own children would be taken off him if it were revealed he had been the driver. Paramedics took Scott Empson, Lyndsey Cooper and the children aged four and two for treatment in hospital in Aberystwyth.The four-year-old boy needed emergency corrective surgery for a fractured wrist. He had to wear a cast for seven weeks. The boy was unable to play football and go swimming with his friends.Mr Empson suffered chest pain and later interrupted sleep. In a victim statement he said he had been an infantryman in the Rifles for 14 years but his job was effectively downgraded so he was doing administrative duties due to the injuries.Ms Cooper sustained the effects of post traumatic stress disorder. She also developed anxiety, depression and had flashbacks.Deborah White, defending, said Stanley has his own "demons" but takes full responsibility for his actions and is genuinely remorseful.

Father-of-three Stanley also admitted two drug driving offences, for having cannabis derivatives, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.Ms White added: "The realisation of what could have happened that day and the harm that was caused to other people's children has been a wake-up call to him."

The judge His Honour Timothy Petts told Stanley: "You went driving when you should not have done. You have never passed a driving test and you had drugs in your system. It was clearly a stupid idea to drive but you did."You drove at high speed, estimated by a fellow driver to be 80mph to 90mph." He lost control on a bend and collided with another car.The judge added: "To make matters worse after the collision you tried to persuade someone else who had been in your car to try to take the blame."The judge added that Stanley had "no apparent motivation" to get a driving licence and his attempts at rehabilitating himself following previous convictions had had a "hollow" ring.Jailing Stanley for two years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, he also disqualified him from driving for five years after that period and until he takes a test.He was banned for a further 12 months, to run concurrently to that disqualification, for the drugs offences.