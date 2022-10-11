Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff has dueted with a Cardiff busker while on a 'homecoming' trip to Wales.

The Hollywood star posted a video on social media of him alongside the street singer on The Hayes in the city centre.

The American actor can be heard assisting the busker with vocals on Tom Jones' Green, Green Grass of Home.

In another post on Instagram, Hasselhoff said he was visiting family in Wales and it was, "good to be 'home'".

The 70-year-old's wife, Hayley Roberts, is from Glynneath in Neath Port Talbot and the pair have previously been spotted in Wales.

On his instagram page, The Hoff said he was "having a great time in Cardiff".

Another post showed him outside Holm House in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.

He married Welsh wife Hayley in 2018 and the pair then moved to Los Angeles to live together.

They met when Hayley asked for Hasselhoff's autograph while he was in Cardiff for Britain's Got Talent in 2011.

