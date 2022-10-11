A small earthquake was confirmed in Snowdonia today, following local reports of a "loud bang" and "rumbling" sound.

The quake occurred at 8.37am this morning (October 11) and had a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale, making it a “micro earthquake” which is relatively commonplace in the UK.

The epicentre was located around 4km west of Llanrwst in Gwydir Forest, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS), at a depth of 7km. It was also felt in Llanberis, Cwm-y-glo, Bethesda, Llanllechid and Tregarth.

Residents reported a "weak shaking" and a "loud rumbling noise and loud bang like something falling" to the BGS, while another compared it to "a distant military jet".

The last earthquake in North Wales occurred last month in Porthmadog where a tremor of 1.5 magnitude was recorded. A 1.4 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the Powys village of Ystradfellte on October 2.

The largest North Wales earthquake occurred on July 19, 1984 in Llithfaen and was felt over an area of around 250,000 square kilometres.

Measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale it last for 12 seconds and the BGS later declared it the largest onshore earthquake in the UK in the 20th century.