A 23-year-old man who died following an attack in Buckley, Flintshire, was stabbed through the heart and lung, an inquest has heard.

Steven Wilkinson died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on 5 October after an incident on Precinct Way the previous night.

A man has been charged with the murder of Mr Wilkinson.

At a hearing in Ruthin, Senior Coroner for north Wales John Gittins said that the provisional cause of death was a stab wound in the chest.

He added: "I am aware it is subject of a criminal investigation and a person has been charged with murder."

The inquest was adjourned until the criminal proceedings have been concluded.

On Saturday 8 October, Jamie Scott Mitchell, 24, of Buckley, appeared at Mold Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Wilkinson’s murder.

He has been remanded to appear at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday 11 October.