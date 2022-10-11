23-year-old man killed by stab to chest in Buckley attack, inquest hears
A 23-year-old man who died following an attack in Buckley, Flintshire, was stabbed through the heart and lung, an inquest has heard.
Steven Wilkinson died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on 5 October after an incident on Precinct Way the previous night.
A man has been charged with the murder of Mr Wilkinson.
At a hearing in Ruthin, Senior Coroner for north Wales John Gittins said that the provisional cause of death was a stab wound in the chest.
He added: "I am aware it is subject of a criminal investigation and a person has been charged with murder."
The inquest was adjourned until the criminal proceedings have been concluded.
On Saturday 8 October, Jamie Scott Mitchell, 24, of Buckley, appeared at Mold Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Wilkinson’s murder.
He has been remanded to appear at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday 11 October.