There was heartbreak for Wales in the football as a last minute goal denied them World Cup qualification.

Playing away against Switzerland in Zurich, Wales' women were in the match until the very end but a goal from Fabienne Humm in added time at the end of extra time meant the game ended in disappointment.

Wales took the lead inside twenty minutes thanks to Rhiannon Roberts, before Switzerland equalised thanks to Ramona Bachmann.

Humm's delicate flick at the near-post in the dying embers of the game meant that a valiant campaign from Wales ended without a trip to next year's World Cup.

Having come into the game as underdogs, victory would have kept hopes alive of Wales reaching their first ever major tournament, having finished second in their qualifying group and beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last match.

There has been progress in the qualification campaign though. Wales have never previously made it this close to reaching a World Cup.